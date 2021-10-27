CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.02 cr to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) issued refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh Indian taxpayers, from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021. The Income Tax refunds amounted to Rs 27,965 crore issued in around 76,21,956 cases. The Corporate tax refund of Rs 74,987 was issued in 1,70,424 cases. The Income Tax Department of India on Twitter announced the refunds both in Income Tax and Corporate Tax.

The Assessment Year(AY) that comes after the financial year witnessed 46.09 lakh refunds that amounted to Rs 6657.40 crore from 2021-2022. The Income Tax department of the government of India on Twitter announced the refunds issued in the financial and assessment year.

In the Financial year of 2022, income tax refunds worth Rs 18,873 were issued in 43.6 lakh cases. The corporate tax refunds totaling Rs 55,285 crore have been issued to over 1.55 lakh taxpayers. The overall figure counted to 17.45 lakh refunds amounting to Rs 1,350.4 crore of Assessment Year 2021-22, according to the I-T department.

The government had extended the last day to file ITR to September 31, 2021 as the second wave of Covid-19 impacted the entire economy.

