CBDT issues refunds worth Rs 1,15,917 cr to 98.90 taxpayers

The Indian Tax Department of India today announced the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of around Rs 1,15,917 crores to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 9, 2021.

The tweet added the Income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 have been issued so far in 97,12,911 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore have been issued in 1,17,184 cases so far.

This also included 65.31 lakh refunds for AY 2021-2022, amounting to Rs 12,616.79 crore in total.

The Income Tax Department of India on October 13, 2021, on Twitter had announced the total amount of issued refunds by CBDT as Rs 84,781 crore from April 1, 2021, to October 11, 2021.

The CBDT had then also issued corporate tax refunds of Rs 62,567 crore in 1,67,718 cases, the official IT department tweet mentioned.

According to the Income Tax department, the Income Tax’s e-filing portal had received more than 2.38 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22.

The department, through Twitter, on November 9, 2021, had urged people to file their ITRs by accessing the e-filing portal, if not filed yet.

