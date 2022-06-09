CCI penalises 7 firms found guilty of bid-rigging in Indian Railways tenders

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued a final verdict against 7 companies on Thursday after having found the entities guilty under several charges of anti-competitive practices in Indian Railways tenders.

The CCI had initiated a case on the basis of a lesser penalty application filed by one of the cartelizing entities.

The anti-trust body discovered that these companies engaged in cartelization in the supply of protective tubes to the national transporter by establishing pricing, awarding tenders, controlling supply and market, co-ordinating bid prices, and influencing the bidding process, directly or indirectly. Regular e-mail conversations between the parties, as well as the filing of bids from the same IP addresses by specific parties, were among the evidence presented in the case.

Under provisions of section 46 of the Competition Act, a cartel member may approach the comission by making an application for a lesser penalty in exchange for providing complete, truthful, and critical disclosures about the alleged cartel to the commission, CCI said in a statement.

Furthermore, the CCI found 10 individuals from these 7 companies accountable for the anti-competitive behavior of their respective companies/firms, in accordance with Section 48 of the Act.

The CCI further imposed fines of 5 per cent of average turnover and income on companies and individuals found in violation of the Act's provisions, respectively. The lesser penalty petitioner, on the other hand, was granted the benefit of a 100 per cent reduction in penalty under Section 46 of the Act, it stated. Following the decrease, the CCI ordered the parties to pay around Rs 30 lacs in fines and issued a cease-and-desist order.

Also read: Senior officers of 1983, 1984 batches eligible for Level-16 IRMS posts: Railways

Also read: IRCTC eWallet: Check out benefits, features; how to book tickets