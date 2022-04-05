CCI penalises firms for bid rigging in Indian Railways tenders

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a final order against 11 companies/ firms which were found to have contravened the provisions which proscribes anti-competitive agreements. CCI imposed penalties 5 per cent of the average income upon the companies and their respective individuals found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act, the regulator mentioned in an official statement.

CCI found these companies/ firms indulging in cartelisation in the supply of High-Performance Polyamide Bushes (HPPA) and Self-Lubricating Polyester Resin Bushes (SLPR) to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, coordinating bid prices and manipulating the bidding process.

The evidence in the matter included regular e-mail communications and WhatsApp exchanges between the parties, quoting of identical/ similar prices by certain parties, filing of bids from same IP addresses by certain parties in close proximity etc. Of the 11 entities, four were lesser penalty applicants before the CCI. Under Section 46 of the Act, a cartel member may approach the Commission by way of filing an application seeking lesser penalty, in return for providing full, true and vital disclosures in respect of the alleged cartel to the Commission, the official statement added.

The case was initiated on the basis of a reference filed on behalf of the North Western Railways.

