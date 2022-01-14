CDS chopper crash: Court of Inquiry rules out mechanical failure, negligence, says IAF

The tri-services Court of Inquiry into the December 8 helicopter (Mi-17V5 ) crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident in its preliminary findings analysed Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement on Friday.

Elaborating on the probe, the IAF stated, "The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed."

The Court of Inquiry into the crash was headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

Gen Rawat's wife Madhulika, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder, staff officer to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Col Harjinder Singh and decorated pilot Group Captain Varun Singh were among 13 others killed in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

