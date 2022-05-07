Centre notifies appointment of two new judges to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India is getting two new judges. The Central Government on Saturday notified the appointments of Guwahati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge Jamshed B Pardiwala as judges of the apex court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a letter from the Ministry of Justice.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, Judge of the Gujarat High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read another letter.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana recommended the names of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala for elevation to the apex court. The Collegium consists of CJI Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.

Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the Bench of the top court. Justice Dhulia, born on August 10, 1960, hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand, and joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986.

Justice Dhulia is an alumnus of Sainik School, Lucknow. He did his graduation and Law from the University of Allahabad.

Justice Pardiwala was born on August 12, 1965. He did his schooling at Joseph Convent School in his home town, Valsad (South Gujarat).

Justice Pardiwala got a law degree from the KM Mulji Law College, Valsad in 1988. He started practising law in the High Court of Gujarat in the year 1990. In 2002, he was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the High Court of Gujarat. He held the office till he was elevated to the Bench in 2011.

