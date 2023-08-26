scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan-3: Two of three objectives achieved, scientific experiments underway, says ISRO

In its latest update about the Chandryaan-3, which landed on Moon's South Pole on Wednesday, the space agency said all payloads are performing normally.

Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon on August 23 Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon on August 23
SUMMARY
  • Demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished
  • Demonstration of Pragyan rover roving on the Moon's South Pole is accomplished
  • Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said that two of the three objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission have been achieved, and in-situ scientific experiments are currently underway. In its latest update about the Chandryaan-3, which landed on Moon's South Pole on Wednesday, the space agency said all payloads are performing normally.

"Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished, demonstration of rover roving on the moon is accomplished, conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally," the space agency wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this evening, the space agency shared a short video of the rover roving on the lunar surface. "Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole," the agency said. 

The place where the lander has landed has been named 'Shiv Shakti' point. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who this morning visited ISRO's command centre in Bengaluru and interacted with scientists part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. 

 

 

 

Published on: Aug 26, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
