Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained in Bihar, to be deported

The Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman, who was suspected of spying on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Identified as Song Xiaolam, the woman was picked up by the police from outside Kalchakra ground where the Dalai Lama offers spiritual preaching.

Gaya City SP Ashok Prasad said she came to Dharmashala in 2020. Her visa is valid till 2024 but as per guidelines, she had to return after 90 days. "She has violated that and now further action of deporting her will be taken. She came to Bodh Gaya on December 22," Prasad said.

Bihar | Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated: JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirms to ANI



The detention comes hours after a security alert was sounded in Bodh Gaya of Bihar.

The woman is a divorcee and has two children, India Today reported citing sources.

Song came to India in 2019 before going back to China. She again came to India, left for Nepal for a few days, and then came to Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has earlier issued a security alert over an alleged threat to the Dalai Lama. After this, the Bihar Police released a sketch of the woman and also shared her passport and visa details with the press.