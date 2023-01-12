Cold wave in Delhi not over yet! Fresh spell to strike again from January 15

Delhi weather update: Cold wave in Delhi is not over yet and a fresh spell of cold conditions is likely to strike the national capital from January 15-16, the weather forecasting agency said on Thursday.

After days of numbing cold, Delhi witnessed some relief on Thursday with minimum temperatures settling at 9.3 degrees Celsius, certain notches higher from the last few days when the mercury fell to about 4 degrees Celsius.

However, Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at IMD, today said temperatures have increased in the city due to a western disturbance in northwest India.

"It is likely that cold wave conditions will emerge again over northwest India from Jan 15-16. Given the seasonal rise in temperatures, we expect isolated cold wave conditions," she said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

The IMD in its detailed forecast today said no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over many parts of Northwest and Central India during the next 48 hours. But the temperature is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius from 14 January.

For eastern India, the weather agency said no change is likely during the next three days but thereafter, it is likely to come down by 2-3 degrees Celsius from 15th January.

The IMD has predicted cold to severe cold wave conditions over some parts of North Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 15 to 18; over interior Karnataka on 13 and 14 and over Madhya Pradesh on 16 and 17 January.

A fresh spell of dense fog is likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during from 14 to 17. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness similar conditions from 15 to 17 January.