Comfort zone of a govt job is a legacy we are trying to break: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that the comfort zone of government job is a legacy that the government is trying to break. Goyal said this during a chat with Business Today's Rahul Kanwal at the BT-MindRush 2022 event on Friday.

Goyal explained that all those who are applying for a government job aren't necessarily unemployed. He added that there is a mindset in the country that there is a comfort zone in a government job. Goyal also stated that this mindset is "fast-changing".

"All those applying for a government job are not necessarily unemployed. There is a mindset in the country that there is a comfort zone in a government job for you and your family," said Piyush Goyal at the event.

#BTMindRush | "We are trying to change that mindset. We are confident that socio-economic reform is happening in India," says @PiyushGoyal at 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.



WATCH: https://t.co/wGrHaj0qcz pic.twitter.com/QBQPOUIykl — Business Today (@business_today) June 24, 2022

The minister conveyed that the government is trying to change this mindset. "The comfort zone of the government job is actually what we are trying to break. It is a legacy of the past," added Goyal. "We are confident that socio-economic reform is happening in India," Goyal further added.

Goyal's comments come amidst protests against the government's Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of young individuals in the Indian armed forces.

The selected applicants will be known as 'Agniveers', who will be enrolled under the respective Services Act for four years. The individuals will receive a monthly package with a risk and hardship allowance.

One of the main contentions of the protestors is that the Agnipath scheme does not guarantee a pension the benefits, such as pension, that other government jobs do.

At the event, Goyal also stated that India has become the voice of the developing world. "As we celebrate 75 years of independence, I am confident that India will be a $30 Trillion economy when we celebrate India's 100 years of independence," said Goyal.

Also read: BT MindRush: Tech, new models of financing need to be India's response to disruptive changes, say India Inc.

Also read: BT MindRush: EVs may form only 5% of Indian cars by 2030, says Maruti veteran RC Bhargava