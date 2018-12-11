Congress, BJP fight a tight battle in Madhya Pradesh: 5 things to know

Despite the brave fight from Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP, the 15 year rule of the party could finally come to an end. The state has witnessed a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress with both parties crossing the 100 mark, but Congress taking a marginal lead. Madhya Pradesh, being the second largest state in the country, holds an important place in the north India politics which has been under BJP's rule of late. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was aiming for a fourth uninterrupted term; however, the Congress under the leadership of Kamal Nath seems set to dethrone Chouhan.

Here're what you need to know about the MP elections:

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is made up of 231 members - 230 of which are chosen through elections while one member is selected through nomination. Currently, the BJP has the majority in the Assembly with 165 MLAs, while Congress has 58 MLAs.

Mayawati could play the kingmaker in Madhya Pradesh, with both the BJP and the Congress hovering close to the 116-victory mark. The BSP is leading in 4 seats in the state.

For Congress, the contest is between the old hand in Kamal Nath and the young Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of chief minister, if the party comes to power.

Madhya Pradesh sends 29 MPs to Lok Sabha and hence is of a huge importance for both BJP and Congress ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha election.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government laid special emphasis on the farmers and promised bonuses to small and marginal farmers via a special scheme called Laghu Kisan Swawlamban Yojna.