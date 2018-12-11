Congress headed for victory in 3 states; trend to continue in rest of India, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi, as well as party's MLAs, will decide on who will be the chief minister.

He said the Congress was marching towards victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and the trend would continue in the future in the rest of India.

"People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters here.

Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's MLAs would decide on it.

Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party.

"What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states," Pilot said.