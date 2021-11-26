Constitution our greatest strength to remove obstacles being created by colonial mindset: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two programmes today, in remembrance of Constitution Day. He gave speeches, first at the Central hall of Parliament and for the second time in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.



While addressing the audience at the Central hall, gathered to commemorate the Constitution Day or the National Law Day, Modi remarked how unique the Constitution of India is.

“Our constitution is not just a collection of many articles, but it is a modern expression of the great tradition and unbroken stream of India of millennia,” he said.



Modi questioned the political parties for their ability to maintain democracy when they have lost their democratic character.



The prime minister voiced Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts in his speech while stating, “The seeds of duty sown by Mahatma Gandhi should have become banyan trees today. If the duty had been emphasized after the independence of the country, then the rights would have been automatically protected.”



Pointing out the roots of colonialism he added, "Today no nation exists as a colony to any other nation. Doesn't mean that colonial mindset ended.”



PM Modi even pressed on how the developed countries have produced 15 times more absolute cumulative emissions since 1850. “Yet India is targeted in the name of environment conservation.”

