Cops injured as MoS Ashwini Choubey's escort vehicle overturns in Bihar

An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on Sunday, wherein several cops were injured. Choubey was on his way from Buxar to Patna when the incident took place.

The Minister took to Twitter to share the video of moments after the accident, in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned.

"In order to go from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station running in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver," he said in the tweet.

The minister escaped unhurt after the incident while all the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

बक्सर से पटना जाने के क्रम में डुमराव के मठीला-नारायणपुर पथ के सड़की पुल के नहर में कारकेड में चल रही क़ोरानसराय थाने की गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा से सभी कुशल हैं। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों एवं चालक को लेकर डुमराव सदर अस्पताल जा रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/ybTVi6jn5v — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

