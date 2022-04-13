Country applauds heroic efforts of rescue personnel: PM after ropeway incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening said that the entire country applauds the heroic effort of security personnel in saving the lives of people caught in the Jharkhand ropeway accident.

PM Modi was having a virtual interaction with the security personnel involved in rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar, where three people died in a cable car accident.

He further condoled the loss of lives in the Deoghar ropeway accident. He said "Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation and saved lives of several citizens. Entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we're sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved".

"Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP & Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for future," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting and thanked the security forces for carrying out the operation patiently. "... It was a very difficult op which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with minimum loss," Amit Shah said.

The IAF and other security personnel had on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with NDRF, ITBP, local administration and Army.

All the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district were rescued by 2 PM even as one more person fell down from a helicopter while being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe into the cable cars tragedy and directed the filing of an FIR in connection with it. Soren had also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the cable car incident.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.