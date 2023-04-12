Covid cases in India may keep rising for next 10-12 days; XBB.1.16 variant behind latest surge

Covid cases are likely to keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. In the last few weeks, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in daily infection numbers and positivity rate. Though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low, official sources told the news agency. They further said that the current rise in Covid cases was being driven by XBB.1.16, a sub-variant of Omicron.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity, or immune escape. The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, the report said citing sources.

Earlier in the day, India reported a single-day rise of 7,830 new Covid infections - the highest in 223 days. With 4,692 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has jumped to 40,215. The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported – two each in Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 980 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent. This figure was the highest since August last year. On August 20 last year, Delhi recorded 1,109 fresh Covid cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease.

The infection cases have also risen in Maharashtra. The western state on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176. A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state logged 788 Covid cases. Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Watch | Anand Mahindra praises fruit seller for making ‘Bharat Swachh’, says he wants to contact the ‘Real Hero’



Watch: Who is Eksha Kerung, Maybelline's new face along with Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, PV Sindhu