Crisil trims India's growth forecast to 7.4% on lower global trade

Crisil has lowered India's GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points to 7.4% for the current fiscal due to lower global trade and GDP growth. India's GDP growth rate fell to 7.1 per cent in July-September quarter from 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter.

"As the trade intensity of growth declines, India's exports, which saw a revival in early part of 2018, could likely see slower growth. The upturn so far in exports was being led by a low base, easing of constraints posed by GST implementation and lingering impact of global trade revival in 2017," Crisil said.

Crisil added that, "Investment growth is only firing on one cylinder - government spending - through the public sector, and higher capital spending by states."

Despite downward revision in GDP forecast, Crisil predicts that India's growth this fiscal will be faster compared to the previous fiscal.

The rating agency added that for the rest of this fiscal, growth will find support from private consumption, driven by continued government spending on construction activities (rural roads, affordable housing and MGNREGS projects), benign inflation, and revision in government salaries at the state level.

