Customers helped Apple raise nearly $270 million to fight AIDS

Apple (PRODUCT)RED iPhones aren’t just red in colour. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of every (PRODUCT)RED goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. And as a (RED) partner for 15 years, Apple has managed to raised nearly $270 million for the Global Fund through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, said the Cupertino giant on Wednesday, which is also the World AIDS Day.

Over the past 15 years, Apple customers have played a critical role in (RED)’s fight to end AIDS through support to the Global Fund, which provides critical access to healthcare services in communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa, said the company in a press statement.

And as COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, including those living with HIV, the fight to end global pandemics is more urgent than ever.

And this year, Apple has introduced new ways for the customers to not just donate but learn and engage as well as increase awareness to support people on the front lines of both AIDS and COVID-19.

Apple is offering a range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, including iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED, iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED.

In addition, until December 6, the tech giant is also donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

For users who wish to show support for the cause, Apple is letting them do the same with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/in/product-red.2 Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing.

Lastly, to bring awareness, the App Store is highlighting Positive Singles, an inclusive dating app that connects singles living with HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections.

The app also provides tips and resources for those who have been recently diagnosed and are looking for helpful information. And Apple TV app users can explore a riveting collection of TV shows and movies on the Watch Now tab that reveals the human cost of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

However, until December 31, 2022, half of those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response to mitigate the impact of COVID‑19 on the fight to end AIDS.

Also Read: These transparent Apple AirPods and MacBook charger prototypes definitely need to be on market

Also Read: Apple says it raised nearly $270 million to fight AIDS with (RED) product sales