Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exams, scheduled for 5 Dec, rescheduled in Odisha, Andhra

Amid red alert issued for tomorrow in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Jawad, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examinations, scheduled to be held on December 5, has been rescheduled in the two states, National Testing Agency (NTA). stated late Friday.

A revised date sheet for rescheduled examination will be uploaded later, it added.

The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall somewhere in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said earlier.

The NDRF has kept in readiness its 64 teams to meet any eventuality in the aftermath of the tempest which is likely to also affect West Bengal, officials said.

Going by the projected trajectory of cyclone, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system may strike the Puri coast and return to the sea, he told reporters in Bhubaneswar, adding winds gusting at 90-100 kmph will likely impact the district at landfall.

The speed may gradually decrease after touching the Odisha coast, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure people are safely evacuated.

According to the PMO, Modi also directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunication, health and drinking water supply, and see to it that they are restored promptly in the event of disruption.

It is likely to recurve thereafter north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon, according to the weather department.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD chief said.

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha for Saturday.

Southern parts of West Bengal, meanwhile, are also bracing for heavy to very heavy downpour and gusty winds.

Teams of the NDRF and state disaster response force have been positioned at vulnerable places in the coastal areas for timely rescue and relief operations, a West Bengal government official said in Kolkata.

The Indian Coast Guard has tasked ships and aircraft to relay weather warning to mariners and guided hundreds of fishing boats back to harbour as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of fishermen, a military official said.

Disaster management teams of the Coast Guard have been kept on standby to provide assistance to local administration, he said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall in isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday. Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday.