Defence Expo 2022, to be held in Gandhinagar, postponed

The Defence Expo 2022, proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10 till March 14, has now been postponed due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, a spokesperson in the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The new dates will be communicated in due course, the spokesperson added. This year's DefExpo would be the 12th edition of prestigious biennial defence exhibition.

More than 1,000 companies from both India and abroad are participating in the event. The postponement has happened at a time when the world is witnessing a crisis in Ukraine after a military operation was launched by Russia against them.

The Defence Ministry had said on February 22 that as many as 973 exhibitors, including 121 foreign exhibitors from 63 countries, had registered for Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems.

The event is expected to help boost investment, expand manufacturing capacities and capabilities, discover avenues for technology absorption and thus, contribute to furthering the target of $5 billion defence export by 2024.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry had said that this year's Defence Expo will have an event called Invest4iDEX, where startups will be able to pitch their ideas in front of a live audience, which will have reputed investors and venture capitalists.

iDEX, which works under the defence ministry, supports the defence startups in the country.

The ministry said Invest4iDEX will be one of the top highlights of Defence Expo 2022.