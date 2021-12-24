Delhi inoculates 100% eligible population with first dose of COVID vaccine

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the District Magistrates (DMs), Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), District Immunization Officers (DIOs), and other district functionaries as the national capital completed first dose vaccination of 100 per of the eligible population.



Kejriwal wrote, “Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers.”

👏👏Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh



Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021



He stated that Delhi has completed the first dose to 100% of its eligible population, covering around 148.33 lakh people.



India has now fully vaccinated 60 per cent of the eligible population against Covid-19, according to government data.



This comes as Omicron cases begin to rise in the country. The overall doses administered in the country so far under the ambit of nationwide COVID vaccination programme has surpassed 139.70 crore, the health ministry said.



Keeping in view the importance of vaccination, the Punjab government announced that employees without Covid-19 vaccination certificates will not get their salary. The Haryana government announced a restriction on partly or non-vaccinated people from entering public places including marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, etc.



On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram announced that the district has vaccinated 100 per cent of its citizens with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The official account of the DC of Gurugram tweeted, “Gurugram is the first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement.”



According to government data, 140.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

