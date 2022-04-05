Delhi Jal Board withdraws order granting 2-hr leave to Muslim employees during Ramzan

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order of granting a short leave (maximum two hours a day) to all its Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan.

In a fresh notification, the DJB stated, "A Circular was issued bearing No. F. No. 524 (18)/DJB/AC (W)/ 2022/e-office No. 1087701 dated 04.04.2022 for short leave (Approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect. This is for information and compliance of all concerned."

The earlier order read, "The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan i.e., April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer."

ALSO READ: Ramzan: Muslim employees in Delhi Jal Board can avail 2 hrs leave per day till May 2

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

