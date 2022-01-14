Delhi Metro: DMRC shares info on train services amid weekend curfew; check details

Amid COVID-19 surge in the national capital and the government's measures to check the spread further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday shares an update on the metro services during the weekend curfew starting tomorrow.

As per the update, metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) in the coming weekend from January 15-16, DMRC stated.

The move is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week regarding the weekend curfew.

On the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew. "For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines," added the statement.

As per extant guidelines, 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains. However, no standing passengers are allowed in the trains.

"Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed," the statement added.

DMRC also has advised the travellers that if absolutely essential, they should keep extra time during commuting by Metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a decline in its daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 24,383 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday. As per the bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day mounted to 30.64 per cent. A total of 79,578 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, down from 98,832 samples tested on Thursday.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the national capital has gone up to 16,70,966. During the last 24 hours, 26,236 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 15,53,388.

34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus currently stands at 25,305.