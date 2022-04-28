Delhi Metro, hospitals may face problem with 24-hr power supply as two thermal plants disrupted

Delhi government on Thursday issued a notification saying there may be disruption in 24-hour power supply to many essential units, including Delhi Metro and hospitals. The hindrance comes at a time when there is acute shortage of coal in the country amid rising power demand.

The problem arose due to disruption of power supply from the Dadri-National Capital Power Station and Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Plant, the notification added.

Moreover, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has written a letter to the Centre regarding the review meeting and adequate coal supply, adding that only 1-2 days of coal stock left at the Dadri-II & Unchahar Power stations.

Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar Power plants supply 1751 MW of electricity per day to Delhi.

Delhi gets the maximum supply allocation of 728 MW from Dadri-II Power Station, while 100 MW is supplied from Unchahar Power Station

Earlier this week, Union Power Minister R K Singh had met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss higher availability of rakes for the power sector for increasing coal supply to thermal plants amid rising electricity demand in the country.

Thermal power plants, especially those far from coal mines, are grappling with low coal stocks even as power demand has surged due to soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, with the mercury shooting up in Delhi, the power demand on Thursday crossed 6,000 MW mark for the first time in the month of April, discom officials said.The peak power demand of the city was 6000 MW at 3.31 pm, according to realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi.

With Delhi experiencing abnormally high temperatures in April this year, the power demand of the city has scaled up by 34 per cent since beginning of the month, they said. The demand was 4,469 MW on April 1.

The power demand is likely to soar further during this summer, breaching all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285 per cent over 2,879 MW in 2002, discom officials said.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station, considered base for Delhi, is expected to breach the 43-degree mark on Thursday and touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said.