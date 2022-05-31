Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday got custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till 9 June in a money laundering case.

Jain was arrested on Monday in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

During his custody, Jain will be allowed to receive food and medicine.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said. They alleged he was ''evasive'' in his replies.

Meanwhile, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the arrest a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

(More to follow)