Delhi orders discontinuation of discounts on MRP of liquor

The Delhi government's excise department on Monday said it has decided to discontinue discounts, rebates and concessions on maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Department of Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax stated that it has been brought to its attention that as a result of the discounts offered by licenses through their retail vends, there were instances reported of large crowd gathering outside the liquor stores leading to law and order problems and inconvenience to the local population of areas.

