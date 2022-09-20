Dell Laptops emerges as India’s most desired brand, Adidas jumps 309 places: report

Computer hardware giant, Dell Laptops, has emerged as the most desired brand in India, according to a survey by consumer insights and brand analytics company, Trust Research Advisory (TRA). Dell is followed by other Indian and global behemoths such as MI, Samsung, BMW, Titan, and Bata in the list released on Tuesday.



In the list of 40 brands, the brand that saw the highest jump in terms of desirability is shoe manufacturer, Adidas. It jumped 306 places from 329 in 2021 to land at the 23rd position in 2022. Additionally, Japanese automobile player, Maruti Suzuki, saw a major decline in making a mark with the Indian consumers as it jumped down 24 positions from 15 in 2021 to 39 in 2022.

Notably, National Stock Exchange-listed Life Insurance Corporation which made its stock market debut this year also jumped 20 places up to reach the 10th spot this year.



N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, said on the launch of the report that the two years of COVID-19 have substantially changed consumer preferences and perceptions. “Consumer desire is the most important measure of the keenness of a consumer on a brand because it measures the deep-rooted psycho-socio-cultural pulls in a consumer’s mind. Desire is so deep-rooted that it is usually difficult to alter, but many brands have used the Covid years very well by creating new bonds with consumers,” he added.



The list also included several Indian start-ups such as Peyush Bansal-founded Lenskart, fintech player PhonePe, delivery firm Blinkit, lifestyle brand boAT, and more. Legacy ice cream brands like Naturals Ice Cream, and NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream, too found a spot on the list.



TRA’s list is released every year. The list covers India’s 1000 most desired brands shortlisted after doing in-depth research among 2,509 consumer influencers in 16 Indian cities.

