'Democracy not just a system, ingrained in our nature': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference today through video conferencing. Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.



The Prime Minister said democracy is not just a system for India. Democracy is ingrained in our nature and part of life in India.



He added, “We have to take the country to newer heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by 'Sabka Prayas’. And in democracy, in the federal system of India, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas', then the role of all the states is a big basis for that."



He also cited the fight against coronavirus pandemic as a great example of ‘Sabka Prayas’.



The Prime Minister said the country is full of diversity. “In the thousands of years of development, we have come to realise that in the midst of diversity, flows the grand, divine and unbroken stream of unity," he mentioned.



Modi also gave an idea of ​​'One Nation One Legislative Platform'. “A portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country,” the Prime Minister said.



The Prime Minister stressed that the coming 25 years are very crucial for India. Followed by this, he urged the parliamentarians to realize that the only mantra is duty.

