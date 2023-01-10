DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First manager, COO for leaving 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First manager and COO after a flight left 55 passengers behind in Bengaluru.

Earlier, it was reported that a Delhi-bound Go First plane left the Bengaluru airport on Monday without taking more than 50 passengers who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding.

Some passengers claimed that a busload of travellers from Bengaluru to Delhi was not taken aboard the Go First flight.

They claimed that at 6.40 am on Monday, flight G8 116 left without the passengers.

After these claims, the regulator sought a report from the airline and has now issued show cause notice to top officials.

Go First apologised for the incident and said it was due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. An airline spokesperson said passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us," the airline said, adding that it has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.

The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated, the spokesperson said. "All concerned staff off the roaster till the inquiry is going on," the airline said.