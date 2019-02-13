Dibrugarh University results declared for BA, BSc, BCom; Here's how to check results

The Dibrugarh University of Assam has announced the results of 1st, 3rd and 5th semester of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Examinations held in November 2018.

The Dibrugarh University results are available on the official website of the university, and also various private websites. Students who have appeared in November 2018's exams of Dibrugarh University can check their results by visiting the official website.

Also Read: RRB Group D result 2019 postponed; to be declared on February 17

Steps to check Dibrugarh University results:

Visit the official website of Dibrugarh University.

On the right side of the home page, under 'B.A/B. SC./B. COM. results' section there are three different links. The details of the marks are only available on exametc and indiaresults' website only.

Click on any of the links to check Dibrugarh University results.

However, the official website of Dibrugarh University only provides PDF files with the roll numbers of the candidates who have passed the 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester in either of B.A, BSc and BCom examinations.

Additional Information:

The result of the exams has been prepared as per the Rules and Regulations of Dibrugarh University. Candidates, in case of any discrepancy in the Dibrugarh University results, have to report the issue to Deputy Controller of Examinations within one month from the day the results are declared. Students who opt to apply for re-scrutiny of their test copies must apply through their respective colleges to reach within 10 days from the day results were released.

Also Read: GST Act violation: Madras HC dismisses advance bail pleas

Also Read: Government plans to sell 100% stake in Air India Air Transport Services Ltd

Also Read: PSB loans worth Rs 7,277 crore under Mudra Yojana turned bad