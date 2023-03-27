Disqualification row: Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate govt-allotted bungalow, says report

Days after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the government-allotted bungalow, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Gandhi was an MP from Wayanad, Kerala. However, he was disqualified last week after being convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has reportedly given notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate his official bungalow, which is - 12, Tughlak Lane in New Delhi. He was allotted this bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

In July 2020, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as she was no longer eligible for it after her SPG security cover was downgraded. "Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35 in Lodhi Estate is hereby cancelled with effect from 1 July,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said

Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Last Thursday, a Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case and awarded him two years' imprisonment. The case was related to a statement where the Congress leader had said: "How come all thieves have Modi surname".

A day after his conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat notified Gandhi's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The Congress has, however, launched a scathing attack against the Centre, saying the move is "a black day for Indian democracy".

When asked why did not apologise for his remarks, the Congress leader said his name was Gandhi, not Savarkar - and that 'Gandhi never apologises'.

Today, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of VD Savarkar, challenged Rahul Gandhi to show documents that show Savarkar apologised. "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar, I challenge him to show documents that show Mr Savarkar apologised. On contrary, he has apologised twice to Supreme Court. Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is childish. Using names of patriots to promote politics is deplorable," he said while speaking to ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today condemned Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. "He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state," he said.