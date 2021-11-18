Domestic air bookings rise 25% y-o-y in October: DGCA

Various domestic airlines submitted data for the monthly flight bookings. The data, computed by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was analyzed and the results for the month of October, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic are as follows:



Passenger growth



The passenger footprint for the month of October in 2021 stood at 620.96 lakh as against 493.31 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 25.88% and monthly growth of 70.46 %.



Passenger load factor

Total Domestic Passengers Carried By Scheduled Domestic Airlines (In Lakhs) 2021

The highest growth in terms of carrying domestic passengers was achieved by Air India + Air Alliance at 44.41%, followed by 23.59% achieved by Private carriers.

The other domestic carrier share stood at 25.88%.



Cancellations



The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of October 21 was recorded to be at 0.82%.



Maximum bookings were cancelled due to weather disturbances(46.4%), followed by commercial reasons at 25.0%. Technical and miscellaneous reasons stood at 14.5% and 13.2%.



Customer complains



During October 2021, a total of 512 passenger related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of October 2021 has been around 0.57.

Alliance Air recorded the maximum number of passenger complaints with 10.9

per 10,000 passengers



The major reasons for complaints were flight problems. Airlines have received a total of 512 complaints, out of which 475 (approx.. 93%) have been addressed, added the DGCA.

On-Time Performance (Scheduled Domestic Airlines)

The On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines was the highest for Indigo at 88.8%, followed by Vistara at 88.1% and so on.



The performance was computed for four metro airports including Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

