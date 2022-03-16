scorecardresearch
Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

A strong earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.

The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas -- too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.

