Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

A strong earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.
The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas -- too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.
The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
