Economic growth help push tourism sector says FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Saturday economic growth will help push tourism in the country which has various incredible places to visit.

India is a country with incredible natural resources, very large number of the forest with multiple wildlife in it and innumerable places of cultural and religious tourism, he said after releasing a book titled Wide Angle: Wildlife in Pictures' edited by S C Vats and Sidharth Mishra.

"Conventionally, our developmental processes were slow we have never been able to exploit it. We could not exploit in terms of the world coming to us and as we hopefully grow I think the capacity of the society to spend on tourism and attract the focus of the world to these places will also take place," he said.

Lauding the efforts of the government in preserving wildlife, he said India's National Wildlife Action Plan (NWAP) for the period 2017-2031 and Secure Himalaya focuses on the preservation of genetic diversity and sustainable development.

NWAP has five components, 17 themes, 103 conservation actions, and 250 projects, he said.

