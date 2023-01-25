ED arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. He has been arrested in connection with alleged misuse of funds amounting to approximately Rs 1.07 crore collected through crowdfunding, the report said. The TMC Leader has been booked under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gokhale was taken into custody in Ahmedabad where he is lodged in judicial custody in a Gujarat Police case. He will be produced by the federal agency before a local court there seeking his remand.

Last month, Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat Police from Delhi in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding. He was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch. This was the third time Gokhale was arrested in one month by Gujarat Police.

Gokhale was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi, where a bridge collapse left 130-plus people dead. He got bail from the court in this case. However, soon after the bail, he was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

On December 1, the TMC leader shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the RTI (Right to Information) claiming that PM Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)