Eicher Motors among 10 auto majors to feature on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in emerging markets category

Auto major Eicher Motors Limited made its debut on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets category today. It is one among the 10 global automotive companies to feature on the elite list for 2021.

Eicher Motors registered an overall score of 61 points and was featured in the 76th percentile in FY21, as compared to a score of 29 points and a percentile position of 50 in FY20.

The company has marked a significant growth as compared to its last year’s performance in the DJSI. This includes growth across all parameters, including governance and economic dimension and environment dimension, among others.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, said, “As we chart EML’s next stage of growth with an immense focus on our strategic business plans and goals, an effective and impactful Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision is a key aspect to define this growth for us. Our inclusion in the DJSI index is a testament to the success of our initiatives and direction.”

In total, 360 Indian companies were invited to participate in DJSI 2021, out of which EML made it to an exclusive list of 15 Indian companies that became a member of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index across all sectors.

EML was one of three Indian automobile companies, and one among 10 global automotive companies to feature on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year, the company said.

DJSI is created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM (Suitable Asset Management).

