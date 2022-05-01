Eid to be celebrated on May 3 as moon not sighted today

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.

"Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.

Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.