Ekta Kapoor forays into home décor with her new label EK

Television producer and entrepreneur Ekta R Kapoor on Wednesday launched a home décor and wellness brand EK, along with Roposo, one of the largest short-video streaming platforms in India. The EK collection, she said, is inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage and wellness traditions and has signature products that incorporate both traditional and contemporary design elements, across categories like home décor, home furnishings, and wellness accessories.

“EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art,” Ekta R Kapoor, joint managing director and creative head, Balaji Telefilms, said.

“The partnership with Roposo is very exciting, since it will ensure that the work of these local artisans reaches consumers in every corner of the country, through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo. It will also help in amplifying the deep knowledge of wellness our country possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today’s world,” Kapoor added.

EK’s catalog includes home furnishings like bed lines, cushion covers, drapes and table runners, home decor products like wall art, vases, serve ware, spiritual and wellness products like dhoop burner, hamsa and evil eye jewellery, and more.

Roposo is owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi. Interested buyers can discover EK products through Roposo’s creator-led LIVE entertainment commerce platform, and Glance Lock Screen, which boasts of over 150 million active users in India.

“Our intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in creation of brands which reflect their unique persona, and that is what we are doing with EK. We are delighted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor, and to be launching the first label in this vertical. Her artistic ethos and great understanding of the home, lifestyle and wellness category make her an ideal partner for us. Through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms like Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group.



EK products will be starting from Rs 299 and many of are created in collaboration with local artisans across the country. It is the first label to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance and Collective Artists Network.



“Ekta is a defining personality in pop culture and has majorly influenced trends with her content over several years. Her authentic style, backed by the scale of Glance and Roposo Platforms makes this collaboration a truly unique and exciting proposition for consumers,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO & Founder, Collective Artists Network.

