ESIC begins process to fill 5,000 vacant posts: Labour Minister Gangwar

Employees' State Insurance Corporation has started the process to fill 5,000 vacant posts of medical and para-medical personnel to meet staff shortage, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday.

"Medical commissioner post would be filled. There were some difficulties. But there will be no difficulties. All difficulties would be removed before implementation of model code of conduct (for Lok Sabha poll due in May)...we have decided to fill 5000 posts of medical/para-medical staff. We have already advertised the posts to meet staff shortage," Gangwar said.

Also read: Interim Budget 2019: How is it different from vote-on-account?

Gangwar was at a function to inaugurate OPD (outpatient department) Wing of ESIC's Ayush Hospital at Narela here.

The minister said the government is committed for good health of labour workforce and informed the gathering that the inaugurated hospital is the first dedicated Ayush Hospital of the ESIC, which is being constructed in two acres area with a cost of Rs 30 crores.

All the facilities under Ayush, such as Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Siddha, Unani and Yoga will be provided in this hospital.

He further said that one allopathic dispensary will also be opened in this hospital.

The ESIC is opening Dispensary-cum-Branch Office (DCBO) in every district of the country in a phased manner and so far 29 DCBOs have been opened.

During the function, Gangwar also launched Health Passbook for ESI Beneficiaries. The Health Passbook will serve as a user-friendly mechanism for beneficiary identification, recording of clinical findings and consultation advice by the doctor /insurance medical practitioner(s).

Besides, ESIC Director General handed over a cheque of Rs 2.31 crore to the minister for Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Also read: Driving India's economic growth with strong measures in interim budget 2019