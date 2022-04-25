European Commission chief meets PM Modi, energy security main agenda

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe as EU plans to invest heavily in clean energy.

“Energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe. The EU will diversify away from Russian fossil fuels and will invest heavily in clean renewable energy. So, cooperation on solar and green hydrogen is key,” tweeted Ursula von der Leyen.

So 🇪🇺🇮🇳 cooperation on solar and green hydrogen is key.

Leyen said India-EU ties are key "priority" for this decade. The two leaders reviewed progress in India-EU Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in various areas.

Ursula von der Leyen had arrived in India on Sunday as part of a two-day visit aimed at strengthening European Union-India ties. She began her tour with talks on energy issues and a visit to the Energy and Resources Institute in New Delhi, where she met young climate activists. Von der Leyen is also scheduled to address the International Solar Alliance, the European Commission said.

Meanwhile PM Modi said that India-EU ties are achieving greater heights under the EU chief's leadership.

"Happy that when our EAM came, you organised a good meeting and provided an opportunity for discussions. I believe that under your leadership, India-EU relations are achieving new heights & new areas for cooperation are being created. Our cooperation will take our relations forward," tweeted Modi.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "PM Narendra Modi held talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi today. They reviewed progress in vibrant India-EU Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people ties." PM Modi expressed confidence in Leyen's leadership and said the cooperation between the two regional powers will take their relations forward.





She said, "This year marks the 60th anniversary of the EU-India relationship and I think this relationship is today more important than ever. We are vibrant democracies, large economies and have a lot in common but we are also facing a challenge. So, I appreciate this meet."

"The EU has only one Trade and Technology Council in place and that is with the US. I think, therefore, it is time that it is so important for us to put up a second Trade and Technology Council with India. We have India as a technological powerhouse," she added.

Trade, connectivity and security are also among the issues on the EU chief's New Delhi agenda. Brussels and New Delhi have "built a solid friendship" over the last 60 years, and would like to take their cooperation "to the next level," she said on Twitter.

This is Leyen’s first official tour to India.