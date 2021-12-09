Farmers call off 14-month long protest, receive govt's letter promising committee on MSP

After almost 14 months of rigorous agitation against the Centre's (now repealed) three contentious farm laws, the farmers on Thursday announced that they have called off the protest and will vacate the protest sites on December 11. They are now seen winding up from the Singhu border.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi. Another farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal added that the farmers will be taking out victory marches on December 11 to their homes.

After the introduction of the farms laws Bill last year, which have now been cancelled, the farmers started a protest at three Delhi border points - Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri - from November 26 last year. During the stir, farmer unions asked for a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

Earlier today, the protesting farmers received a letter from the central government with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," the government's letter further read.

Furthermore, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmer unions, formed a consensus to accept the proposal sent by the central government seeking suspension of the farmers' agitation. A five-member committee of SKM held a meeting on Wednesday morning to take a decision on the proposal.

The Centre had, on Tuesday, sent a detailed draft to SKM's five-member committee after taking into account their feedback.

On November 19 this year, in a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi announced that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session, adding that the legislatures were brought for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, but his government could not explain the benefits to some of them despite its efforts.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points since over a year.

The three laws were The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.