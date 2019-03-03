Five of top 10 firms add Rs 35,503 crore in m-cap last week; TCS leads chart

Five of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 35,503 crore in their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the chart among the gainers.

While TCS, ITC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank witnessed rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the trading week ended Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw losses on the other hand.

TCS saw its valuation rise by Rs 24,671.93 crore to Rs 7,47,343.7 crore, positioning at the top of the ladder among the ten blue-chip firms.

ITC added Rs 4,328.83 crore to Rs 3,40,369.6 crore and Infosys valuation gained by Rs 3,407.55 crore to Rs 3,23,782.7 crore.

The m-cap of SBI jumped by Rs 1,963.41 crore to Rs 2,43,597.3 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 1,131.27 crore to Rs 2,27,770.4 crore.

On the other hand, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped by Rs 7,110.87 crore to Rs 3,75,555.8 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 4,344.84 crore to Rs 3,19,880.7 crore and that of RIL fell by Rs 3,739.81 crore to Rs 7,77,564.2 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank went lower by Rs 2,757.11 crore to Rs 2,34,039.5 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 2,300.05 crore to Rs 5,67,036.2 crore.

In terms of the m-cap value of these top 10 firms, RIL stood at number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex rose 192.33 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 36,063.81.

