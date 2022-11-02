'Well made': FM Sitharaman watches Kantara, congratulates director Rishab Shetty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday watched the Kannada action thriller 'Kantara' at Inox Cinemas in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After watching the movie, Sitharaman spoke to 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty and congratulated him.

The finance minister watched the movie with a team of volunteers. She said Kantara is a well-made movie that captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.

Kantara, which hit the screens on September 30, has become the talk of the town for its compelling plot which involves conflict between humans and nature. Made in just Rs 16 crore budget, the thriller has so far collected globally Rs 280 crore.

The movie has received solid reviews from not just only film critics but also from other actors and politicians.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal praised Kantara saying it "showcases the culture of Karnataka". "Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry are attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies," he said.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently took to Twitter to praise the director for producing "this masterpiece in Indian cinema". He said the Kantara movie gave him goosebumps. "Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," he said.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Film critic Taran Adarsh today said that Kantara has crossed the lifetime business of KGF Part 1 - another Kannada blockbuster - in Hindi version. He said the movie will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the third week.

#Kantara *#Hindi version*…

⭐️ Crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF [Part 1; #Hindi]

⭐️ Week 3 will be higher than Week 1 and Week 2

⭐️ Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 3

THIS FILM IS TRULY UNSTOPPABLE…

Day-wise data in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/Qbp6pE9iWw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2022

With a spectacular 9.1 rating, Kantara has now topped IMDb’s list of ‘India’s Current Top 250 Films’.

Bahubali star Prabhas in an Instagram post said he watched Kantara for the second time and "what an extraordinary experience it has been". "Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must-watch film in theatres," he wrote.

Actor Dhanush also praised 'Kantara' calling it a "mind-blowing' and "a must-watch" movie.

