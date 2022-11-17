Former IAS CV Ananda Bose is new West Bengal Governor

CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office. "The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Currently, Manipur Governor La Ganesan has the additional charge of West Bengal. He was given charge of the state after then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated for the Vice-President post. Dhankhar, who is now the Vice President of the country, served as West Bengal Governor from July 2019 to July 2022.

Former IAS, Bose retired in 2011 at the rank of Chief Secretary and Secretary to the Government of India. During his decades-long career, he has worked as University Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairman of the public sector undertaking Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), and District Collector. He is the Chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Bose is a recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie - which is the apex training institute for the Civil Services.

He holds a PhD from BITS Pilani and MA in English Language and Literature from Kerala University. He has represented India at the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva, and International Fusion Energy Organisation, ITER, France. He has also served as the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Education Society.