From Gucci to good luck: How China's Gen Z spending habits are changing

From astrology apps and healing crystals to temple visits and wellness retreats, a growing number of young Chinese consumers are spending money not just on products, but on peace of mind.

The trend reflects a broader shift in spending habits among China's Gen Z and millennials, many of whom are navigating job uncertainty, economic pressures and concerns about the future. Instead of chasing luxury logos alone, they are increasingly buying items and experiences they believe offer emotional comfort, good fortune or a sense of control.

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Zirui Yang, a 22-year-old student from Nanjing, said his shopping habits have changed significantly over the years.

“Clothes, shoes and accessories — and they always had to be branded,” he said. “It started with Nike and Adidas, then moved on to Gucci and Balenciaga.”

Since starting college in 2022, however, Yang has shifted his spending towards products with “emotional value, like small accessories, plush toys, fragrances and travel.”

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“I like ritual, novelty and things that have a unique identity,” he told CNN.

The shift is helping drive China's rapidly growing "xuanxue" economy, a broad category linked to spirituality, luck and mysticism. On social media platform Xiaohongshu, the hashtag #xuanxue has attracted more than 5 billion views.

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At the affordable end of the market, demand for products such as crystal bracelets and "energy-enhancing" jewelry has surged. Data cited by Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao showed sales of crystal bracelets in China jumped 320% year-on-year in 2024, accounting for more than a third of the country's estimated 3-billion-yuan (around ₹3,570 crore) online crystal market.

The trend has also found its way into luxury shopping. Across Chinese social media platforms, users often associate certain high-end jewelry pieces with luck, career growth or protection from negative influences. Van Cleef & Arpels' Alhambra collection, for instance, is widely seen as both a status symbol and a lucky charm.

“Young people are no longer just paying for a product, but ‘paying for a form of self-definition and an emotional container,’” said Linda Yu, general manager at Shanghai-based marketing agency Red Ant Asia.

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“Some brands have recently shifted spiritual consumption from the margins to the mainstream,” she added.

The phenomenon extends beyond shopping. Temple tourism has become increasingly popular among young Chinese people looking for a break from daily stress and uncertainty.

Thirty-two-year-old Zach Liu said he and his wife spent their honeymoon visiting temples around Dali in China's Yunnan province. He spent about 100 yuan (around ₹1,190) on a prayer plaque for his family's health and noticed many other young visitors purchasing charms and beads.

“When there’s growing pressure (in life), people tend to visit temples to take a breather, even if it’s temporary,” Liu said. “Self-soothing and spiritual enrichment is a large part of it, alongside engagement with culture, beautiful scenery and history.”

China's temple economy, including spending on related products and services, is widely estimated to generate around 100 billion yuan (roughly ₹1.19 lakh crore) annually.

The search for emotional reassurance is also boosting astrology apps, spiritual influencers and wellness retreats. Tencent-backed astrology app Cece has been downloaded around 24 million times, while luxury wellness programmes are attracting consumers looking for emotional healing and self-discovery.

According to influencer and jewelry designer She Ze Lin, many young people are turning to spiritual practices either to seek meaning beyond material success or to cope with anxiety related to jobs, relationships and the future.

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“With the arrival of AI, for instance, many are unsure if their current jobs will still be relevant in the near future,” Liu said.

The trend mirrors a growing preference among younger consumers globally, including in India, for experiences and purchases that promise emotional well-being rather than just status. For many young Chinese consumers, spending is increasingly becoming a way to seek comfort in uncertain times.

As Yang put it: “After all, we all spend money to buy happiness. We exchange the fruits of our labor for emotional fulfillment.”