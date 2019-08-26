G7 Summit 2019: PM highlights India's efforts to use digital tech to fight social inequalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's efforts in putting digital technology to use to fight social inequalities through empowerment and inclusion during a G7 session on Digital Transformation here.

"Leveraging technology to empower our planet...Spoke at the session on Digital Transformation at the @G7 Summit. Highlighted the power of transformative technology, furthering innovation and how India is using technology to further innovation and promoting digital payments," he tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the prime minister highlighted India's efforts in putting digital technology to use to fight social inequalities through empowerment and inclusion.

Digital India is an umbrella programme of the Modi government that covers multiple projects of various ministries and government departments.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi has been personally invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron.