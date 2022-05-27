GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets: Chairman

India's largest gas transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.



European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

