Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian: Forbes

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, overtook Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to become the richest Indian, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire's list on Friday.

Following this, Adani (59) now comes at the tenth spot in the Forbes' list after his net worth increased by $637 million to $91.1 billion. Ambani (64), on the other hand slipped to the 11th spot after losing $794 million with a current net worth now at $89.2 billion.

However, it is important to note that Bloomberg Billionaires Index still shows Mukesh Ambani ahead of Gautam Adani, by a slight difference. As per the daily billionaire's list compiled by Bloomberg, Ambani's net worth stands at $89.2 billion while Adani's net worth is at $87.4 billion.

Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people. The wealth-tracking platform provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire. The value of individuals’ public holdings are updated every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open (there will be a 15-minute delay for stock prices).

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest losses recorded, Meta (formerly Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday after Facebook's parent company's stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon's blockbuster earnings.

Meta's stock fell 26 per cent, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company. That pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg's net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.