Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian: Forbes

Adani now comes at the tenth spot in the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list after his net worth increased by $637 million to $91.1 billion.

Battle of the Titans: RIL's Mukesh Ambani (left) and Adani Group's Gautam Adani (right) Battle of the Titans: RIL's Mukesh Ambani (left) and Adani Group's Gautam Adani (right)

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, overtook Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to become the richest Indian, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire's list on Friday.

Following this, Adani (59) now comes at the tenth spot in the Forbes' list after his net worth increased by $637 million to $91.1 billion. Ambani (64), on the other hand slipped to the 11th spot after losing $794 million with a current net worth now at $89.2 billion.

However, it is important to note that Bloomberg Billionaires Index still shows Mukesh Ambani ahead of Gautam Adani, by a slight difference. As per the daily billionaire's list compiled by Bloomberg, Ambani's net worth stands at $89.2 billion while Adani's net worth is at $87.4 billion.

Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people. The wealth-tracking platform provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire. The value of individuals’ public holdings are updated every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open (there will be a 15-minute delay for stock prices).

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest losses recorded, Meta (formerly Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday after Facebook's parent company's stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon's blockbuster earnings.

Meta's stock fell 26 per cent, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company. That pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg's net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.

