Gen Bipin Rawat, Google's Pichai, COVID vaccine makers among Padma awardees: Full list

The central government on Tuesday released the list personalities who will be conferred with Padma Awards this year. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Among this year's names, General Bipin Rawat, India's first chief of defence staff, who died in a tragic chopper crash last year, will be posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan. Apart from him, Gita Press chairman Radheshyam Khemka and Indian politician Kalyan Singh will also be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Famous Indian vocalist Prabha Atre will also be awarded with Padma Vibhushan.

Moreover, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan award.

Other various personalities from several walks of life include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, CEO Sundar Pichai qwho will be conferred with Padma Bhushan as well.

Moreover, the country's vaccine makers, who were in the frontline to manufacture and distribute their COVID-19 vaccines amid the outbreak of the pandemic also saw their mention in the prestigious list of awardees. Serum Institute of India (SII) MD Cyrus Poonawalla, Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan award.

Further, Tata Sons, chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri.

Here is the full list names for Padma Awards:

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022



The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service;‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

