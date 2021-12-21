GoAir announces 20% discount for fully vaccinated passengers; check details here

Indian airline Go First, founded as GoAir, on Tuesday announced a 20 per cent discount for fully-vaccinated passengers. People travelling on GoAir domestic flights will now be able to avail the discount offer by using the GOVACCI scheme.



According to the airlines the offer is only applicable for passengers located in India and who are double vaccinated at the time of booking of domestic flight tickets. It is mandatory for the passengers to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter.

The offer is valid only on the Go First website or mobile app, the company added. The double-vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates till 15 days from the date of booking.



Potential passengers will have to enter the promo code GOVACCI in the promo code section on the search page.

The announcement comes as India’s Omicron tally crosses 200, with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 each.



In the US, around 73 per cent of the new Covid-19 infections reported last week are of the Omicron variant, making it the most common coronavirus variant in the US presently.



Keeping in view the rising infections, the government has made it compulsory for international passengers arriving to the country from "at risk" nations to pre book an RT-PCR test amid surge in COVID-19 new variant 'Omicron.'

